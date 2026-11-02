Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday that it will award Medals of Honor to 736 people and 25 organizations this autumn, including astronomer Mareki Honma, who participated in the project that captured the first image of a black hole.

Honma, 55, professor at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, will be awarded the Medal with Purple Ribbon, which honors those who have achieved outstanding academic, sports or artistic results.

He headed the Japanese team for the Event Horizon Telescope international research project, which succeeded in photographing a black hole by linking radio telescopes around the world.

Other awardees of the same medal include contemporary artist Yoshitomo Nara, 66, known for his depictions of girls with large, cartoon-like eyes and works featuring dogs. The government recognizes his contribution to the development of contemporary art in Japan.

The medal will also be awarded to Yuko Kitagawa, 66, vice president of Keio University and a specialist in surgical medicine, and Takao Someya, 58, professor of electronic engineering at the University of Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]