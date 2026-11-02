Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Co. on Monday started selling New Year's lottery postcards for 2027 at post offices and other outlets across the country.

It will begin accepting the cards on Dec. 20.

The deadline for ensuring delivery on New Year's Day has been set at Dec. 27, two days later than in previous years. The change came as people have been preparing and mailing New Year's cards later in recent years.

The sales period was also extended by about five days through Jan. 15.

With the spread of social media, the trend of people giving up the custom of sending New Year's cards has accelerated. The initial number of cards printed for 2027 was 555.92 million, down 25.7 pct from the previous year, marking the 16th straight year of decline. The figure is about one-eighth of the record high registered in 2004.

A person who purchased newly released New Year's postcards in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Monday morning

A counter at the Tokyo Central Post Office in Chiyoda Ward on the first day of sales of New Year's postcards on Monday

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]