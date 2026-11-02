Paris, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Spanish authorities said Sunday that the identities of 66 of the 69 people killed in last week's high-speed train collision in Spain had been confirmed, including one Japanese national.

The names of two Japanese nationals are on the passenger lists for the trains involved in the fatal accident that occurred in the central Spanish province of Toledo on Wednesday.

The authorities are working urgently to identify the three unidentified victims, suspecting that another Japanese national may be among them.

No further information about the Japanese national confirmed dead, other than the person's nationality, is available. The Japanese government has also been notified by Spanish authorities.

Those whose identities have been confirmed include 54 Spanish nationals and 12 foreign nationals, including four Americans and one each from France, Portugal and Canada. Of the 66 victims, 53 were identified by their fingerprints and 13 by DNA analysis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]