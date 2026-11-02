Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Digital Agency has started offering on a trial basis an app to help draft answers to lawmakers' questions in parliament, using its "Gennai" generative artificial intelligence platform, which is available to about 180,000 government workers.

The app also helps government officials better understand the intent behind lawmakers' questions in advance.

The agency plans to evaluate the app's effectiveness during the current session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, aiming to put it into full-scale operation from next year's ordinary Diet session.

When a lawmaker's question is entered into the app, AI organizes and analyzes its key points and generates multiple draft answers within minutes based on past government answers and minutes of Diet deliberations.

The app includes a function that adjusts writing styles for different purposes, such as a "policy explanation" mode to clarify policy direction and a "political judgment" mode to reflect political considerations.

The app for drafting parliamentary answers, made available on a trial basis through the "Gennai" generative artificial intelligence platform operated by Japan's Digital Agency, pictured in Tokyo on Wednesday

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (center) attends a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]