Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--IMAX Corp. aims to more than double the number of IMAX theaters in Japan from a little over 60, Richard Gelfond, CEO of the Canadian entertainment technology company, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

"Our target is to grow to 150," Gelfond said. IMAX is a movie system featuring a large screen and a high-resolution video with stereophonic sound.

Gelfond said the IMAX system can offer "immersive" experiences and make people feel as if they were "part of the movie."

He suggested that the system can attract even bigger audiences in the future by utilizing it for watching sports, in addition to films.

While movies made in Hollywood mostly top in box office rankings in many markets, Japanese movies are "very strong" in Japan, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]