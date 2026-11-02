Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The head of Japan's new National Disaster Management Agency, which was launched Monday, urged people to stockpile food and secure furniture as part of efforts to strengthen disaster preparations in normal times.

At a press conference, Goshi Hosono, who became the first chief of the agency, noted that there are limits to what the central and local governments can do in the event of a massive disaster. "I hope that you all take proper action," he said.

Hosono expressed his commitment to making Japan "the world's most disaster-resilient nation" by improving its disaster preparedness, with possible large-scale disasters in mind, including a potential megaquake in the Nankai Trough off the Pacific coast of central to southwestern Japan.

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed ministries and agencies to break down bureaucratic silos so that the new agency can function as a "strong control tower."

"Protecting the lives and livelihoods of the people is one of the nation's most important responsibilities," she said.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (left) and Goshi Hosono, head of Japan's new National Disaster Management Agency, put up a signboard for the launch of the agency in Tokyo's Nagatacho district on Monday. (Pool photo)

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers a speech at an inauguration ceremony of Japan's new National Disaster Management Agency in Tokyo's Nagatacho district on Monday.

Goshi Hosono, head of Japan's new National Disaster Management Agency, gives a speech at an inauguration ceremony of the agency in Tokyo's Nagatacho district on Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]