Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--In an effort to help detect breast cancer early, Japan's health ministry has revised its guidelines to inform women of their breast type after they receive breast cancer screenings with mammography.

The revised guidelines will take effect in fiscal 2027. Currently, local governments decide whether to inform people of their breast type. In a survey conducted from February to March, only only 277 local governments, or about 20 pct of respondents, said they do so.

There are four breast types, including two with dense mammary glands. It is difficult to detect breast cancer in people with these two types because both breast cancer and mammary glands look white on mammogram images.

Dense breasts are found in about 70 pct of women in their 40s and about half of women in their 50s.

The ministry aims to increase the likelihood of early cancer detection by letting people know their breast type, especially those with dense breasts, and raising their awareness about changes in their breasts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]