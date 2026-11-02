Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Two major Japanese air carriers ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines reported lower net profits for April-September, due to rising fuel costs linked to tensions in the Middle East.

According to their consolidated results for the first half of fiscal 2026, ANA Holdings posted a net profit of 67 billion yen, down 11.8 pct from a year before, while JAL's net profit fell 42.2 pct to 39 billion yen.

Nevertheless, ANA Holdings' sales hit a record high for the period thanks to robust international travel demand. JAL's revenues were the highest since its 2012 stock market comeback.

JAL's fuel costs surged 47.4 pct to 285.6 billion yen.

Referring to the government's plan to gradually scale back fuel subsidies, JAL President Mitsuko Tottori said at a press conference Monday that the airline would still be able to meet its current profit target if foreign exchange rates and fuel prices remain at current levels.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]