Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese online financial service group SBI Holdings Inc. and Fuji Media Holdings Inc. on Monday announced a capital and business alliance in the media and content fields.

The two companies will establish a fifty-fifty joint venture in January 2027. They will consider developing multiple projects centering around so-called real media, which builds continuous relationships with customers through in-person live performances and events.

"It is necessary to establish a system to continuously produce intellectual property," SBI President Yoshitaka Kitao told a news conference. "We will first aim to develop a model to support intellectual property creation."

The companies will seek to develop new content and creators through auditions under a new project led by noted lyricist Yasushi Akimoto.

SBI and Fuji Media, the parent of Fuji Television Network Inc., will also jointly study a new fundraising scheme to produce content.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]