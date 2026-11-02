Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--About 77 million email addresses leaked from the Arara Message email distribution service due to unauthorized access late last month, Paycloud Holdings Inc., which owns the service's operator, said Monday.

Information registered by up to about 380 companies using the service was also compromised. The affected information does not include credit card numbers.

Paycloud confirmed that up to about 7.13 million suspicious emails impersonating a credit card company were sent after the unauthorized access. The company is urging caution against emails and phone calls purportedly from Arara Message or its customer companies.

On the same day, Suntory Holdings Ltd. said that the personal information of its employees and customers was breached due to unauthorized access to an external cloud service used by the beverage group.

The data breach affected about 90,000 employees of the Suntory group and its contractors, 7,323 people registered for a corporate activity experience program as of the end of 2023, and 7,173 applicants for Suntory Holdings' new graduate recruitment program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]