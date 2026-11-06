Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday held a meeting of the Okinawa Policy Council, a forum with the southernmost prefecture to discuss issues including U.S. military bases and economic development measures, for the first time in 13 years.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the rest of cabinet ministers and Okinawa Governor Genta Koja attended the meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

"We'll make every effort to realize a visible reduction in the base-hosting burden," Takaichi told the meeting, expressing her intention to work with Okinawa to address issues including regional development measures.

"It's important to promote (Okinawa's economic development) comprehensively and strategically as a national strategy," Takaichi said.

Referring to the recent series of incidents and accidents involving U.S. military members in Okinawa, Takaichi said that the central government will firmly work to prevent any further occurrences.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]