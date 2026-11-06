Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, passed a bill Friday to cut the consumption tax on food as a temporary measure to address soaring prices.

The bill was approved at a plenary meeting of the Lower House by a majority vote, with support mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party. It was sent to the Senate, the upper chamber.

The bill proposes to cut the consumption tax rate to 1 pct from 8 pct for foods and beverages for two years from April 2027 and to introduce an income-linked benefit program to support low- and middle-income earners.

The consumption tax reduction would be the first since it was introduced in 1989.

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