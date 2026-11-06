Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan has urged Russia to immediately retract its order transferring assets held by Japan Tobacco Inc. in Russia to the temporary management of a Russian company, industry minister Ryosei Akazawa said Friday.

"We protested to the Russian government and demanded that it immediately withdraw the measure," Akazawa said at a press conference.

Japan sent Masayoshi Arai, vice industry minister for international affairs, and Tomoaki Ishigaki, deputy director-general of the Foreign Ministry's European Affairs Bureau, to Russia to handle the matter.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a separate press conference that Japan will call on Russia to ensure that the legitimate interests of Japanese nationals and companies are not violated.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, who oversees the government's holdings of Japan Tobacco shares, said that her ministry will respond appropriately while working closely with other agencies and the company.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]