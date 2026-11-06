Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday decided to spend about 10 billion yen from its reserves for fiscal 2026 to strengthen cybersecurity measures following a recent series of data breaches caused by cyberattacks.

Of the total, about 2 billion yen will be used to check government systems for vulnerabilities by utilizing artificial intelligence technology.

About 4.1 billion yen will go to procuring equipment and training personnel for police investigations into cyberattacks, while 3.8 billion yen will be spent to enhance the Digital Agency's system security.

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