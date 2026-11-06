Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, passed a bill Friday to cut the consumption tax on food as a temporary measure to address soaring prices.

The bill was approved at a plenary meeting of the Lower House by a majority vote, with support mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party. It was then sent to the Senate, the upper chamber.

Opposition parties criticized the lack of transparency in the funding of the tax cut and the design of a new benefit program. The government and ruling parties aim to have the Diet pass the bill into law by the end of the current session, scheduled to close on Dec. 12.

The ruling parties hope to start deliberations on the bill in the Senate as early as Wednesday. As they do not have a majority in the Upper House, they are expected to seek support from the Democratic Party for the People and Komeito, both of which are opposition parties.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi responded to questions from opposition parties at a meeting of the Financial Affairs Committee of the Lower House prior to the plenary session. She said that more than 30 pct of workers would be eligible for the income-linked benefit program to reduce burdens on low- and middle-income earners.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]