Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday adopted an emergency cybersecurity package in response to a recent string of personal data breaches due to unauthorized access.

The emergency package includes plans to accelerate discussions on forcibly blocking access to websites displaying stolen personal information and to dispatch a public-private cyber rescue squad to support companies' initial responses to cyberattacks.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ordered the compilation of the package on Oct. 26, and it was approved at a meeting of related ministers on Friday.

During the meeting, Takaichi instructed digital transformation minister Toshiharu Furukawa to consider revising the cyber response capability enhancement law. "Let us use the full strength of the government to enhance Japan's overall response capability," she said.

In the package, the government acknowledged that basic cybersecurity measures were inadequate in many recent data breach cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]