Paris, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday confirmed the two countries' commitment to strengthen the alliance's deterrence and response capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.

The ministers met in Paris on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of Seven rich countries, the first talks between the Japanese and U.S. foreign chiefs since Republicans suffered a crushing defeat in U.S. midterm elections last week.

Motegi and Rubio agreed to coordinate closely ahead of possible U.S.-China and U.S.-China-Russia summits on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next week. They agreed to continue communication on U.S. sanctions against the International Criminal Court.

Motegi also met separately with the foreign ministers of France, Italy and Britain. They exchanged views on the European Union's efforts to strengthen the region's industrial base and the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet by Japan, Britain and Italy.

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