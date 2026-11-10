Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Artificial intelligence could widen global inequalities as some people have limited access to digital technology, a senior UN Women official warned in an interview with Jiji Press.

Indigenous communities whose languages or knowledge are not documented in published sources could be excluded from public policymaking if AI relies solely on published information, UN Women Deputy Executive Director Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda said in the interview in Tokyo on Saturday.

She also said that women could have their lives destroyed in an instant by the spread of fake images and videos, including deepfakes.

Gumbonzvanda said that having more women enter science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields and participate in AI development can help bridge the digital divide.

Noting the underrepresentation of women in STEM fields, Gumbonzvanda called on women to "bring your experience to transform AI for good."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]