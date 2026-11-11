Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to clearly state that it will strengthen so-called denial capabilities to deter potential invasions when revising its three key national security-related documents at the end of the year, it was learned Wednesday.

The government intends to position the enhancement of denial capabilities as a key principle of strengthening Japan's defense capabilities, aiming to convince adversaries that an invasion would inflict significant damage on them.

It will also seek to bolster production systems for defense equipment during peacetime in order to ensure sustained operations in the event of a contingency, arguing that a transformation of Japan's defense capabilities is necessary to strengthen its denial capabilities.

The revised documents are also expected to address "new ways of warfare" involving artificial intelligence and drones.

The government presented the plans to a joint meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's National Defense Division and Research Commission on Security, held at the party's headquarters on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]