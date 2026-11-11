Yokohama, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of 39.7 billion yen for April-September, posting such a loss for the second straight year on a fiscal first-half basis.

Still, the figure improved from a loss of 221.9 billion yen a year earlier.

Nissan posted an operating profit of 80 billion yen for the six-month period, compared with a loss of 27.6 billion yen, on sales of 6,071.9 billion yen, up 8.8 pct.

The company returned to operating profitability for the first time in two years for the period, thanks to cost-cutting efforts. However, rising interest rates pushed up interest expenses, leaving it in the red on a net basis.

For the full year through next March, the company maintained its net profit forecast at 20 billion yen, but lowered its global vehicle sales estimate from 3.15 million units to between 2.97 million and 3 million units, in light of the sluggish sales in China.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]