Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan Display Inc., or JDI, has reported a group net loss of 7,040 million yen for the April-September first half of fiscal 2026, improving from a loss of 11,363 million yen incurred a year earlier.

The struggling maker of small- and medium-size liquid crystal display panels managed to narrow the net loss thanks to the benefits of structural reforms, such as workforce reductions implemented in the previous fiscal year, as well as lower interest expenses resulting from debt repayments.

JDI saw its group sales in the six-month period drop 33.1 pct to 44,475 million yen, reflecting the termination of production at its Mobara plant in Chiba Prefecture, according to its earnings results released on Thursday.

JDI had a negative net worth of 7,412 million yen as of the end of March 2026, but its net assets swung to a positive 4,998 million yen by the end of September. Although the company was at risk of violating Tokyo Stock Exchange listing criteria and facing delisting if it remained insolvent at the end of March 2027, it had already resolved the excess liabilities by the end of June this year.

"Major structural reforms have reached a milestone," JDI President Jun Akema said at an earnings briefing. Looking ahead, he said, "Our top priority is to steadily translate these efforts into earnings and return to profitability as soon as possible."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]