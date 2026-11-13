New York, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--A total of 53 countries and organizations, including Japan, on Thursday issued a joint statement urging the incoming Israeli government to allow rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

The statement was led by Britain, Qatar and Jordan.

British U.N. ambassador Sarah MacIntosh read out the statement at U.N. headquarters in New York.

"As winter sets in, far too many people in Gaza are still without adequate shelter," MacIntosh said. The statement underlined high-risk exposure to hypothermia and other preventable illnesses, calling on the incoming administration to facilitate delivery of humanitarian supplies through all available crossings.

In addition, countries participating in the statement committed to supporting urgent winterization preparation efforts and the rebuilding of health infrastructure.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]