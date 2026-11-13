Chiba, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed at a chicken farm in Asahi, Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, the prefectural government said Friday.

It is the second bird flu case at a Japanese poultry farm this season.

The prefecture will cull about 40,000 egg-laying chickens at the farm and prohibit the transportation of 5.62 million chickens at 49 farms within a 10-kilometer radius from the Asahi farm.

The Chiba government received a report from the Asahi farm Thursday that the number of dead chickens was rising there. A simple test produced a positive result, which was confirmed early Friday through genetic testing.

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