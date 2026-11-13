Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The so-called Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India are arranging a summit in the Philippines for Tuesday, with Japan to be represented by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the Japanese government said Friday.

The leaders are expected to discuss regional developments, including China's intensifying military and economic coercion.

The government also said that Takaichi will visit the Philippines and China from Monday through Thursday.

She is set to attend meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila. Takaichi also hopes to have a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In China, Takaichi will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit. The focus is whether she can hold a dialogue with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid deteriorating bilateral ties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]