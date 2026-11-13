Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has been hit by a massive Microsoft outage, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said Friday.

The government solution services, a foundation for government employees to do their daily work, suffered a disruption, making them unable to access Outlook email and other products from Microsoft Corp., Ozaki said at a press conference.

The Digital Agency oversees the government solution services, a common network infrastructure across government agencies.

Government employees are responding to the outage by creating physical copies.

Ozaki said, "We understand that Microsoft is working to resolve the outage, and we are closely watching the company's response."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]