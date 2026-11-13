Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The so-called Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India are arranging a summit in Manila for Tuesday, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki told a press conference Friday.

The leaders, including Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump, are expected to reaffirm cooperation in areas including economic security and artificial intelligence amid China's intensifying military and economic coercion.

The summit, which will coincide with meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations hosted by the Philippines, will be the Quad's first since September 2024, when the four countries' leaders met in the United States, and the first under the second Trump administration.

Takaichi will arrive in Manila on Monday to attend ASEAN-related meetings the following day. She also hopes to have separate meetings with Trump and ASEAN leaders.

On Wednesday, Takaichi will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, marking her first visit to the country since taking office last October.

Flags of the four Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attends a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]