Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The United States is demanding that Japan provide a total of 3 trillion yen over the five years starting in fiscal 2027 for U.S. forces stationed in the country under its Host Nation Support program, about three times the current five-year total of around 1 trillion yen, informed sources said Friday.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government is estimating the amount at around 1.5 trillion yen for the next five years, taking into account the yen's depreciation and rising prices.

Although the two governments aim to reach an agreement by the end of this year, negotiations are likely to be difficult.

Tokyo's host nation support for the five years through fiscal 2026, which ends in March 2027, totaled 1,055.1 billion yen, averaging about 210 billion yen annually. Even under Japan's estimate, the annual average would rise to 300 billion yen.

"Even the impact of foreign exchange rates alone would increase the amount to about 1.5 times the previous level," one source said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]