Berlin, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--German far-right party member Joerg Urban has shown his eagerness to learn from Japan over how to deal with an inflow of foreign nationals.

"I think we can really learn from Japan...because you have a very restrictive policy," Urban, leader of the Alternative for Germany party in the state of Saxony, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

The party known as AfD, the largest opposition group in the federal parliament, holds major influence in former East German regions such as Saxony. German public safety authorities recognize the party in the state as a right-wing extremist force.

Urban, 62, praised the policy toward foreign nationals adopted by Japan, which accepts highly skilled workers while limiting unskilled labor.

Like Japan, Germany faces the issues of an aging population and labor shortages. Accepting immigrants is regarded as essential to sustaining society, while public concern is growing over a surge in immigrants and deteriorating public order and safety. The AfD has gained support against the background.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]