Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Mexican counterpart, Roberto Velasco, agreed Friday to strengthen bilateral cooperation on economic security.

At their talks in Tokyo, Motegi and Velasco exchanged views on preparations for the first meeting of a high-level economic dialogue, which the two countries aim to hold within the current fiscal year through March next year, as well as on regional affairs.

Mexico has abundant mineral resources, including lead and zinc. The meeting marked the second in-person talks between the two top diplomats, following Motegi's visit to Mexico in August.

They agreed to establish a dialogue framework under which experts would discuss medium- to long-term bilateral relations, ahead of the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Japan and Mexico in 2028.

Motegi emphasized the importance of "using the opportunity of anniversary-related events to elevate bilateral relations to new heights."

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