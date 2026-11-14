Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan is considering setting its total defense spending for the next five years at around 60 trillion yen, as it revises its three key national security-related documents at the end of this year.

The Defense Ministry estimates that necessary defense expenditures for the five-year period will total 70 trillion yen to 80 trillion yen, while the Finance Ministry is arguing for spending below 60 trillion yen, informed sources said Friday.

With Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reportedly reluctant to raise taxes to fund defense spending, a battle between the Finance and Defense ministries over spending levels and how to secure the necessary funding is intensifying.

Japan's Defense Buildup Program, one of the three key documents, will include the country's total defense spending from fiscal 2027 through fiscal 2031.

The government plans to focus on responding to new ways of warfare, such as the use of artificial intelligence and drones, as well as strengthening so-called denial capabilities to prevent adversaries from achieving their strategic and tactical objectives. Specifically, the plan is expected to feature large purchases of drones, missile procurement and improvements in Japan's ability to sustain military operations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]