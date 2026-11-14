Hirakata, Osaka Pref., Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have arrested a man, 33, on suspicion of abusing and killing her 3-year-old-daughter.

Arrested by the police department of Osaka Prefecture on Friday was corporate worker Kentaro Kanao, a resident of the city of Hirakata in the western Japan prefecture and father of the girl, Erena.

The police also arrested the mother of Erena, Riyo, 33, who lives in the city of Nisshin in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on suspicion of failing to respond appropriately as a guardian of the girl, such as reporting the father's behavior to authorities, and leading her to die.

The Osaka police have not revealed whether the parents admitted to the allegations against them.

With dozens of bruises found on Erena's body, the police will investigate the case, suspecting that Kanao regularly used violence against the daughter, according to investigators.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]