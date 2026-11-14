New York, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. resident who fled Lithuania during World War II on a visa issued by Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara received an award Friday from the Japanese consul-general in New York for her efforts to preserve the late renowned diplomat's humanitarian legacy.

Sylvia Smoller, 94, received the Consul-General's Commendation at the official residence of the consul-general in the U.S. city.

Warsaw-born Smoller and her family escaped Nazi persecution of Jewish people after obtaining visas issued in Lithuania by Sugihara, who was stationed in the country at the time, and traveled to the United States via Japan. Such visas issued by Sugihara are often called "visas of life."

At the award ceremony, Smoller stressed the importance of younger generations upholding the spirit of "benevolence and compassion" that Sugihara valued.

"Sugihara's message is more important today than it ever was," amid ongoing conflicts around the world and increasingly dire conditions for immigrants, she told reporters.

Sylvia Smoller (left) receives a commendation certificate from Japan's Consul-General in New York Satoshi Katahira at the diplomat's official residence in New York on Friday.

Sylvia Smoller (left) receives a replica of a "visa of life" issued during World War II by Chiune Sugihara, a renowed Japanese diplomat, from Masanori Kaneko, mayor of Sugihara's hometown of Yaotsu, Gifu Prefecture, at the official residence of Japan's consul-general in New York on Friday.

A replica of a "visa of life" issued by renowned Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara during World War II, presented to Sylvia Smoller at the official residence of Japan's consul-general in New York on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]