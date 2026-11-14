Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Cumulative global shipments of Sony Group Corp.'s PlayStation 5 video game console topped 100 million units Tuesday, about six years after its launch in November 2020.

The PS5 has been popular as it provides immersive experiences to users with its clear images and 3D sounds. It was priced at 54,978 yen at its debut in Japan.

Its cumulative shipments reached 10 million units in July 2021, only about eight months after the release, the fastest such achievement among all five PS models, because it hit the store shelves as many as seven years after the release of its predecessor, the PS4, and demand surged due to people spending much time at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

The PS5 was in short supply for about two years after the debut, however, because of a lack of semiconductors used in the machine and logistics network disruptions.

In recent years, Sony Group has been putting more emphasis on a subscription service, which allows customers to download games online, than increasing console sales.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]