Osaka, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived in Osaka Prefecture on Saturday for the 45th National Convention for the Development of an Abundantly Productive Sea and other events.

In the afternoon, the Imperial couple, at a hotel in the city of Osaka, the capital of the western Japan prefecture, viewed paintings and Japanese calligraphy works related to the annual convention and interacted with students who received prizes.

It "looks like a real fish," the Emperor told a student whose painting won a prize.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako also met with local elementary school students who are making efforts to regrow eelgrass and with fishing industry people.

On Sunday, the Imperial couple will attend a ceremony for the marine convention in the city of Kishiwada.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako view paintings and Japanese calligraphy works related to the 45th National Convention for the Development of an Abundantly Productive Sea, at a hotel in the city of Osaka, the capital of the namesake prefecture in western Japan, on Saturday. (Pool photo)

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako talk with fishery industry people in the city of Osaka, the capital of the namesake prefecture in western Japan, on Saturday. (Pool photo)

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