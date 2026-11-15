Singapore, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan edged Brazil 3-2 in an international friendly match for men's soccer in Singapore on Saturday.

It is the second time for Japan, ranked 17th, to win a match against the soccer giant, ranked sixth. Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in an international friendly in Tokyo in October 2025.

Under its head coach Hajime Moriyasu, Japan has recorded two wins and two losses against Brazil.

In Saturday's friendly, the first match between the two nations since Japan lost to Brazil 2-1 in the first round of the knockout stage of this year's FIFA World Cup in June, Takefusa Kubo scored the first goal for Japan at the 15th minute of the first half, followed by a goal by Japan's Keito Nakamura four minutes later.

After Japan gave up two goals later, Tastsuhiro Sakamoto scored the winning goal in the last minute of the match.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]