Paris, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese violinist Marika Konishi secured the fourth prize in the Long-Thibaud International Competition, known as a gateway to success for young musicians, in Paris on Saturday.

In the final selection on the day, Konishi, 19, a first-year student at Toho Gakuen School of Music in Tokyo, performed a concerto of Finnish composer Jean Sibelius with an orchestra, receiving a big round of applause from the audience.

No one won the top prize in this year's competition while Russia's Stefania Pospekhina, 19, and Italy's Francesco Papa, 20, tied for second place.

"I played every tune with my heart," Konishi, who is from Tokyo, told reporters after receiving her prize, adding, "I gained confidence in myself."

On her future activities, Konishi said, "I hope I can improve myself step by step at my own pace."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]