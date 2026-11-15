Osaka, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--More than 50 bruises have been found on the body of a 3-year-old girl who died possibly from abuse in the city of Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, earlier this year, investigative sources said Sunday.

The Osaka prefectural police department sent Kentaro Kanao, 33, father of the girl, Erena, and her mother, Riyo, 33, to public prosecutors on the day.

The police arrested Kanao on Friday for allegedly murdering Erena. Riyo was arrested the same day on suspicion of failing to take appropriate measures as a guardian of Erena, such as reporting Kanao's suspected violence against the daughter to authorities, and leading her to die.

It was also found that Riyo told the police in voluntary questioning before the arrest that she saw her husband use violence against Erena several times, according to the sources.

The police are investigating the possibility that Kanao repeatedly abused Erena and that Riyo left the situation unattended for a long period.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]