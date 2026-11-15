Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to leave on a four-day tour of the Philippines and China on Monday for a series of international meetings.

Japan is seeking to arrange a bilateral summit with China on the sidelines of the gatherings.

But it is difficult for Takaichi to meet individually with Chinese President Xi Jinping as Beijing remains frustrated at the Japanese prime minister's remarks about a year ago over a possible contingency regarding Taiwan, Japanese government sources said.

In Manila on Tuesday, Takaichi is slated to attend meetings such as a summit among member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Japan, China and South Korea.

Also planned is a summit of the Quad nations of Japan, the United States, Australia and India, in which Takaichi aims to confirm with U.S. President Donald Trump and other participating leaders the strengthening of cooperation in the fields of economic security and artificial intelligence in light of China's coercive behavior.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]