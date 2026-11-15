Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at an upcoming regional summit in Manila plans to propose the creation of an Asian version of the International Energy Agency, it was learned Sunday.

Through the envisioned framework, which would call for cooperation in oil stockpiling in preparation for energy crises, Japan aims to strengthen Asia's energy supply chains, whose vulnerability has been exposed in the wake of the ongoing Middle East turmoil.

Takaichi will present the plan at a summit Tuesday of the 11-member Asia Zero Emission Community, a regional cooperation framework for realizing carbon neutrality, informed sources said.

Japan will play a role in establishing the Asian version of the IEA while the Jakarta-based Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia, or ERIA, which investigates and researches energy security issues in the region, will serve as the secretariat for the new framework.

Working with the Paris-based IEA's new base to be set up in Tokyo, the new regional framework will help member nations share expertise on oil stockpiling and make rules on the release and sharing of oil reserves in the event of an emergency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]