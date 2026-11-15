Kishiwada, Osaka Pref., Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended a ceremony for the 45th National Convention for the Development of an Abundantly Productive Sea in the city of Kishiwada, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, on Sunday.

Delivering an address, the Emperor mentioned sea farming and environmental protection activities in the prefecture and said, "I hope that your efforts to create an abundant sea will continue to be supported by many people and will develop further."

The Emperor and the Empress then moved to a park in the city of Izumisano in the prefecture, where they were welcomed by a fleet of fishing boats. The couple released young red-spotted grouper and Japanese flounder into the sea.

The couple later visited Osaka Prefectural Sunagawa High School for Special Needs Education in the city of Sennan.

Students gave an explanation about an exchange study program in South Korea. In response, Emperor Naruhito told them, "You had a good experience."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]