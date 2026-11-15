Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Sunday unveiled plans to release guidelines for the defense-related use of artificial intelligence at the end of this month.

The Defense Ministry's AI-related basic policy, compiled in July 2024, will be updated to create the new guidelines for use by staff workers of the ministry and Self-Defense Forces personnel, Koizumi told reporters in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

While noting that it has been only some two years since the basic policy was forged, Koizumi said, "We will not hesitate to make a necessary revision since AI is an area where things change rapidly."

"We will utilize AI and data to strengthen our country's defense capabilities," he said. "We want to show a new direction."

As three key pillars, the AI guidelines will call for ensuring humans make decisions and bear responsibility for the outcomes from AI use, turning data into power to defend the country and balancing the rapid dissemination and enhanced safety of AI, Koizumi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]