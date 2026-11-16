Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi left Tokyo's Haneda Airport aboard a government plane Monday for a four-day tour of the Philippines and China, where she will attend a series of international meetings chiefly aimed at deepening ties with like-minded Asian countries.

This is her first visit to either country since she took office in October last year.

During Takaichi's visit to China, Chinese President Xi Jinping is unlikely to hold bilateral talks with her, as Beijing has strongly criticized the Japanese prime minister over remarks she made about a possible Taiwan contingency about a year ago.

She is expected to seek opportunities to meet with Xi on the sidelines of international meetings before returning to Japan on Thursday, sources familiar with the situation said.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's official residence prior to her departure, Takaichi said, "I want to convey Japan's efforts to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law, and to reaffirm cooperation."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]