Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Another disruption affected NTT Docomo Inc.'s mobile phone network across Japan Monday, making it difficult for some users to make calls and access data services since around 10 a.m.

The Japanese mobile carrier said it has found no evidence of unauthorized access or a cyberattack thus far and was investigating the cause of the disruption. NTT Docomo also experienced network disruptions on Nov. 5 and Wednesday.

Monday's disruption affected the company's 5G Standalone high-speed, high-capacity telecommunications network service.

The disruptions earlier this month also affected voice calls and data communications on the 5G Standalone service, both caused by problems with a switching system that processes signals from base stations.

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