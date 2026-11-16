Shenzhen, China, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States, Britain and seven other countries have signed a joint declaration aimed at strengthening the protection of sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence supply chains.

With China in mind, the declaration is designed to deepen coordination among allied and like-minded nations to mitigate national security risks.

The San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity, released by the U.S. Department of State on Sunday, reflects concerns that the transfer of key technologies to hostile actors could give them military and intelligence advantages.

The move is seen as a message to China ahead of a U.S.-China summit on Thursday on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in Shenzhen, China.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has stepped up criticism of China, saying that the easing of export restrictions on rare earths agreed to by Beijing is insufficient.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]