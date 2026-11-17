Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--All five major Japanese securities groups reported higher consolidated net profits for the April-September first half of fiscal 2026, helped by buoyant stock market conditions and growing demand for asset management services.

As highlighted by the Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average's advance to a record high in June, the market environment was strong, boosting the five firms' brokerage and trading-related revenue. Continued inflows of funds into investment trusts and other investment products also led to steady growth in recurring revenue, including trust fees, according to their earnings results released by Monday.

Nomura Holdings Inc. posted a 26.8 pct rise in its net profit from a year earlier to 249.2 billion yen, reflecting progress in shifting toward a business model that earns recurring fees based on clients' assets under management.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. saw its net profit jump 36.6 pct to 107.8 billion yen, a record high for the fiscal first half, with earnings boosted by its acquisition of Orix Bank.

Mizuho Securities Co.'s net profit climbed 14.7 pct to 59.5 billion yen, driven by its business serving institutional investors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]