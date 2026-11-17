Brussels, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The European Commission said Monday that it will impose antidumping duties on certain cold-rolled flat steel products imported from five economies, including Japan.

The duties will take effect on Tuesday. Japanese products will face the highest rate among those targeted, at 27.9 pct.

The duty rates will be 9.5 pct for India, 20.7-27.0 pct for Taiwan, 3.0-7.8 pct for Turkey and 16.0 pct for Vietnam.

The commission launched an investigation in September 2025 following a complaint by the European Steel Association, or Eurofer, and concluded that the products concerned had been sold in the European Union at unfairly low prices.

Cold-rolled flat steel products are widely used in automobiles and home appliances. According to the commission, the market for products targeted by the latest measure in the EU is worth about 23.2 billion euros, equivalent to roughly 4 trillion yen, while imports from Japan amount to around 180 million euros.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]