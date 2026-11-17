Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that two suspected Russian aircraft entered Japanese airspace northwest of Okinoshima, an island in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter aircraft in response to the intrusion. The Japanese government lodged a strong protest with Russia and demanded measures to prevent a recurrence.

This was the first violation of Japanese airspace by Russian aircraft since September 2024. The incursion "is a serious violation of our sovereignty and threatens our national security," Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said at a press conference, adding, "This is utterly unacceptable."

According to the ministry, the first aircraft entered Japanese airspace from around 4:07 a.m. to 4:10 a.m., while the second did so from around 4:09 a.m. to 4:12 a.m. The JASDF fighter aircraft warned the Russian planes by radio. The Russian jets later flew through the Tsushima Strait and passed between Yonaguni Island in Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa and Taiwan.

Russian officials have left open the possibility of talks between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of an international conference in China this week. The latest incursion may have been intended to increase pressure on Japan ahead of any such dialogue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]