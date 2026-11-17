Los Angeles, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese female heavy metal trio Babymetal and Japanese singer LiSA have been nominated for the 69th Grammy Awards in the newly created Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, according to the full list of nominations released Monday.

The awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 7 next year.

Babymetal is nominated for "Sunset Kiss," a song featuring U.S. band Polyphia, while LiSA has received a nomination for "YES," which was used as the main theme song for an animated movie.

The Best Asian Pop Music Performance award recognizes music that uses Asian languages and is widely recognized in Asian markets. When the creation of the award was announced in June this year, the globally popular South Korean boy band BTS objected to music being categorized by region or language and decided not to submit songs for consideration at the 2027 Grammys.

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