Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Personal information of 4,597 registered users of Japanese supercomputers, including Fugaku, as well as stored research data may have been leaked due to unauthorized access to Fugaku, Riken, a Japanese government-backed research institute, said Monday.

An outsourcing company in charge of maintenance of Fugaku's operation system detected suspicious communication activity on Thursday, according to Riken, which developed the supercomputer jointly with Fujitsu Ltd.

After unauthorized access was confirmed Friday afternoon, Riken suspended Fugaku's operation at 4 a.m. Saturday and blocked external access to the supercomputer.

An ensuing investigation found signs of unauthorized external access to Fugaku's operating system between Nov. 10 and Friday through a website that shows the supercomputer's operational status.

This may have led to leaks of parts of research data stored by registered users of Fugaku and another Riken supercomputer, as well as their personal information such as names and email addresses, and authentication information for accessing supercomputers other than Riken's.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]