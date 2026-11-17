Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it has established a think tank that will collect and analyze information on advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and quantum technology.

The Institute for Critical and Emerging Technology Strategy, or ICETS, will help promote science and technology policies and economic security policies through policy recommendations and human resources development.

It will be headed by Hiroyuki Ogawa, chairman of construction equipment maker Komatsu Ltd. The institute will begin operations with a staff of 10.

Toshiharu Furukawa, minister for science and technology policy, said at a press conference that the ICETS is "a core think tank that will help Japan respond to changes in the environment surrounding its science, technology and innovation policies."

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